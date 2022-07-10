Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $308,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,099 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,271,000 after buying an additional 94,403 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,277,000 after buying an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after buying an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,260,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,072,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $33.30 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

