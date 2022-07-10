Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 141.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pinterest by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Pinterest by 55.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $20.24 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,181. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

