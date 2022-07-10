Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $745,625.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software stock opened at $323.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.95 and a 200-day moving average of $320.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

