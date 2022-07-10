Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Mizuho

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $87.61 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $114.84.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

