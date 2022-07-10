BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

