BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold to a hold rating and set a C$1.32 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.79.

AR traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.47. 3,935,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,112. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.42 million and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

