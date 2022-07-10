BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lowered by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.71.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $619.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $721.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

