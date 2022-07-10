BitTorrent Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,350.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $600.81 million and $1,350.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007769 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004814 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005098 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004599 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.