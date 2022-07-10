BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.0877 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (BTX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $167,878.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,829.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,168.47 or 0.05609703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00251291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00612780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00072647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00514244 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.