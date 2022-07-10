Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Cap of $286.51 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $16.36 or 0.00076865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $286.51 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00281376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00077816 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003158 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.