Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $179.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

