BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $703,409.47 and $6,738.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,825.36 or 0.99980766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00041894 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024464 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars.

