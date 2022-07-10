BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.18.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.