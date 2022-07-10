Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $504.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $504.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $369.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

