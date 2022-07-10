Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 260 ($3.15) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.97) target price on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 267 ($3.23) target price on Barclays in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.27) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 244.56 ($2.96).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 151.96 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 434.17. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.66).

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($225,081.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

