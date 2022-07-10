Berenberg Bank Cuts Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target to GBX 135

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:JSE opened at GBX 81.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £379.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.48.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a positive change from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.68%.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.