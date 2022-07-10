Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. Barclays currently has a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of DRTGF remained flat at $$9.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Jet2 has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.