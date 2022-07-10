Barclays Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of G1A stock opened at €33.69 ($35.09) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($50.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

