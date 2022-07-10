Barclays Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of G1A stock opened at €33.69 ($35.09) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($50.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

