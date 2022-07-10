Barclays Cuts Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target to €123.00

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €129.00 ($134.38) to €123.00 ($128.13) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €142.00 ($147.92) to €136.00 ($141.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of EFGSY opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.5242 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

