Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 288.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.