BABB (BAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $386,175.00

BABB (BAX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. One BABB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $386,175.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BABB has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,911.59 or 1.00003406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002666 BTC.

BABB Coin Profile

BABB (CRYPTO:BAX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . BABB’s official message board is medium.com/@BABB . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here . BABB’s official website is getbabb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

