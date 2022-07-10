B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLF. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

