Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

AZUL stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.41. Azul has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Azul will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Azul by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

