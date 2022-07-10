Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

