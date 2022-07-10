Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AYYLF opened at 11.43 on Wednesday. Ayala has a 12 month low of 11.43 and a 12 month high of 11.43.
About Ayala
