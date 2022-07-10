Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Shares of CAR opened at $156.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.08. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

