Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $61,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after buying an additional 72,815 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,572,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $234.74 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

