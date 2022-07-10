Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 14,830 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $777,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

