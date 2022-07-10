Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,776 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $39,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.