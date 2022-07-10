Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $332.54 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.90% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $332,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $76.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.