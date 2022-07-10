Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.36% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $61.28 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21.

