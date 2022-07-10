Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,234,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $242.00 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.36 and a 200-day moving average of $244.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

