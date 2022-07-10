Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $99,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.