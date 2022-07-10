Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 132.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.