AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,182.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,037.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,015.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

