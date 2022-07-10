Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $217.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

