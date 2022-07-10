Automata Network Achieves Market Cap of $31.29 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $31.29 million and $7.75 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00130067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033567 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.