Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of RDY opened at $55.64 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.