Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $297,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

