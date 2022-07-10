Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $434,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.59) to GBX 3,800 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.86) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.44) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

