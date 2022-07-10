AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.