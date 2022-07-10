AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 0.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.
About AstroNova (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
