Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Ashford alerts:

NYSE AINC opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26. Ashford has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $133.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.81 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ashford (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.