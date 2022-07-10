Arweave Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $11.83 or 0.00056710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $395.13 million and $18.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.