Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATZ. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$57.00.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$37.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.76. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$31.67 and a 12 month high of C$60.64.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 2.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

