Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $152.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.53.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $92,767.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,976 shares of company stock valued at $58,073,259. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $103.00 on Friday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.