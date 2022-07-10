ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 647 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

YUM stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.