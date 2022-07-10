ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

