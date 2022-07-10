ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $9.87 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after buying an additional 884,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after buying an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,795,000 after buying an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

