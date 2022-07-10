ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $4.37 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after buying an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $45.83 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

