ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 405.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $67,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

