ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 16,414 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1,197.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

